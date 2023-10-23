Get it over with: Most Americans are fed up of drama over US House of Representatives speaker, says survey

Americans are fed up with the political drama in US House of Representatives which is still struggling to elect a House Speaker. A poll conducted by USA TODAY/Suffolk University has revealed that 67 per cent of the respondents said that they would rather American politicians across the party lines see to it that the political drama is over soon.

"We got to have a speaker, (but) I don't think we're going to have anybody soon," said George Ramge (72) of San Diego, as quoted by USA Today.

"There's a lot of Hollywood politicians out there getting their time on TV, and I don't think they're really serving the people's purpose."

Carl Hickey (85), from Maryland, said that the US House of Representatives needs to be functioning. The regular business of the House is deadlocked currently.

About 25 per cent of the respondents said they don't care whether a speaker is elcted or not. They were asked questions based on theory that impasse in Congress is ultimately leading to waste of taxpayer money.

"It's not like they do anything anyways," said Dustin Gibbons (34).

"I don't think that a speaker in the House is going to do anything other than, you know, just keep kicking that ball along."

Th poll included response from 1000 registered voters. The responses were taken by landline and cellphone between Tuesday and Friday. The margin of error has reported to be plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

When the party leanings of the voters considered, it was found that 86 per cent of Demorcats favoured electing a speaker fast. Among Republican voters, the division was (57%-34%) in favour of electing a leader quickly.

"How often do you see Democrats, Republicans, and independents agree on anything in D.C.?" said David Paleologos, director of Suffolk's Political Research Center.

"Look at every demographic: gender, geography, age, race, education level, income, political philosophy, even those who trust CNN vs Fox News. They are all speaking the same seven words in unison: 'Elect a speaker and do your job.'"

He was quoted by USA Today.

Former House speaker Rep Kevin McCarthy (R-California) was kicked out from his post by a group of combative conservatives within the Republican Party. Since then, no successor has been elected as no candidate has been able to command 217 votes needed to get elected. Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan put forth his candidacy but he was defeated thrice in rounds of voting.

Republicans in the House of Representatives are scheduled to go in a huddle late on Monday in order to find out what is to be done next.

