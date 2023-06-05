General Electric deal, China, Pakistan dominate Rajnath-Austin Delhi talks

The General Electric Deal, China's aggressive actions and concerns over Pakistan dominated talks between India's defence minister Rajnath Singh and the US defence secretary Lloyd Austin during talks in New Delhi on Monday.

The talks, which lasted for one hour, focused on addressing the aggressive actions by China in the region and the overall security environment in the area.

During the meeting, the officials discussed various measures to counter the escalating aggression displayed by China, which has been a cause of concern for both India and the United States.

They emphasised the importance of maintaining stability and peace in the region while safeguarding the interests of all nations involved.

A tweet by the Indian Defence minister said, "India-US partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open, and rules-bound Indo-Pacific region. We look forward to closely work with the US across the domains for capacity building and further consolidating our strategic partnership."

and further consolidating our strategic partnership. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 5, 2023 × Furthermore, the discussion delved into the enhancement of defence cooperation between India and the United States. An important topic on the agenda was the General Electric (GE) deal that will see production of jet engines in India.

This collaboration would not only strengthen the defence capabilities of both nations but also foster a robust defence manufacturing ecosystem in India. The deal is likely to be announced during PM Modi's upcoming visit to Delhi.

A key outcome of the meet as both sides agreed to a roadmap for US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation which will guide the policy direction for the next few years.

An Indian defence ministry statement pointed, 'both sides will identify opportunities for co-development of new technologies and co-production of existing & new systems and facilitate increased collaboration between defence start-up ecosystems of the two countries'.

Another crucial aspect addressed during the talks was the maritime domain. India and the United States recognised the need to strengthen their naval cooperation and enhance maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region. Both countries expressed their commitment to promoting freedom of navigation and ensuring the safety of international shipping lanes.

In addition, India reiterated its concerns about Pakistan's "trustworthiness" when it comes to supply of Western equipment.

The Indian side emphasised that Pakistan has a history of misusing and diverting such equipment, which poses a threat to regional stability.

