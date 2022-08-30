Gazprom to reduce gas deliveries to Engie, France's biggest gas supplier

A day after French PM Elisabeth Borne warned of energy rationing in the winter, Gazprom has dropped another bomb. Reportedly, the Russian state-owned gas company on Tuesday informed that gas deliveries to Engie, France's biggest supplier of gas to households and businesses will be reduced, starting today due to a dispute over contracts.

"There will be a reduction in gas deliveries, starting today, due to a disagreement between the parties on the application of some contracts." Engie informed about Gazprom's notice.

The French company further added that it had put measures in place to brave the reduction in supplies.

"Engie had already secured the volumes necessary to meet its commitments towards its customers and its own requirements, and put in place several measures to significantly reduce any direct financial and physical impacts that could result from an interruption to gas supplies by Gazprom." stated the company in a statement.

However, neither Gazprom nor Engie informed about the nature of the dispute with the former not releasing any statement.

In the aftermath of the announcement, French energy minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher stated that the fresh supply cuts should egg France to fully end its dependence on French supplies.

“Russia is using gas like a war weapon. We must prepare for the worst, a total interruption of deliveries.” said Runacher.

Nord Stream 1 pipeline will close from tomorrow

It is pertinent to note that Gazprom's reduction in the supply comes in the backdrop of the company announcing earlier this month that the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline will remain shut down for three days for 'routine maintenance', starting tomorrow i.e August 31.

Read more: Gazprom's halt of Nord Stream 1 pipeline plunges Europe into a gas crisis

The pipeline which runs from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea is the lifeline of the European countries. Despite being against Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, the European countries have remained toothless against Moscow which has used its position of dominance to circumvent the sanctions.

While most European nations are facing soaring prices, very few have capped the prices. Of the major countries, it is France that has put a four per cent cap on gas prices up until the end of the year.

Read more: France to 'limit' soaring electricity rates next year; cap on prices to continue till the end of year

Moreover, France is only dependent on Russia for 17 per cent of its energy supply. The country is in talks with Algeria to increase gas imports while attempting to fill reserves for the winter which have reportedly reached the 90 per cent mark, according to government data.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE: