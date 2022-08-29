French PM warns of energy 'rationing' in the winter

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Monday (August 29) warned of energy rationing in the winter. She urged company bosses to take steps to reduce energy consumption.

"If we act collectively then we can overcome the risk of shortages, but unless everyone takes part and if all the bad-case scenarios come together then we could be forced to impose reductions on consumers," she told the Medef business group.

"If we end up with rationing, companies will be the most affected and unfortunately we need to be prepared for it," she continued.

The energy trouble for Europe has grown due to Ukraine war and Russia's subsequent leveraging of its position as major energy supplier to Europe.

The French PM said the governemnt was already making contingency plans. These plans, she said, included 'quota trading system'. This system would enable companies to sell power quotas.

The government was also preparing measures to support companies.

"Every company needs to mobilise and act. I call on everyone to establish their own energy-saving plans in September," she said, while stressing that the crisis caused by record-high energy prices would help the transition away from fossil fuels.

"The months ahead are just a step in the bigger transition that we need to make," she said.

France is more sheltered than many European countries from the surge in gas prices caused by Russia's decision to reduce its exports to Europe after its invasion of Ukraine in February.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE