G20 agrees to grant permanent membership to African Union: Report

G20 member states have agreed to grant permanent membership to the African Union (AU), the news agency Bloomberg reported on Thursday (September 7) citing sources privy to the developments. This move would give the AU the same status as the European Union (EU) from its current designation of "invited international organisation." In June, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to the G20 member states proposing the African Union be given full, permanent membership of the bloc at the upcoming summit in India's capital city New Delhi.

The G20 leaders are expected to announce the decision during the summit, the Bloomberg report said. This time, the G20 summit in New Delhi also invited nine non-member states, including Bangladesh, Singapore, Spain and Nigeria, besides international organisations such as the United Nations (UN), World Health Organization (WHO), the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Bloomberg report said that countries like Germany, Brazil, and Canada also expressed their support for AU's membership to the G20.

G20 final preparations done; summit begins on Saturday

On Wednesday, New Delhi made final preparations ahead of the G20 summit with the national capital's residents saying the weekend summit and the opportunity it brings on the global stage would be a proud moment for Indian citizens. New Delhi has undergone a makeover ahead of the summit set to be held at the sprawling, refurbished Pragati Maidan.

Prime Minister Modi has sought to wield leadership of the G20 grouping of the world's most powerful economies to promote India as a destination for trade and investment, particularly as China's economy has slowed down.

During the summit which begins on Saturday, the Indian government said that it would push for a resolution on climate change, multilateral bank reforms and technological transformation.

