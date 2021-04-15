From sex scandals to ship dancing: Australia's embarrassing woes continue

Australia keeps stumbling from one crisis to the next.

First, it was the parliament sex scandals and now, dancers twerking at an Australian military event has led to hysteria.

A dance troupe was hired to perform at the commissioning ceremony for a new ship and their moves have now triggered a national debate.

The HMAS Supply is a 1.5-billion dollar naval ship and was commissioned into the Australian Navy last weekend.

Also read | Politicians no longer exempt from sexual harassment rules, says Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

A clip from Australia's national broadcaster ABC shows seven dancers performing on the dock of the vessel.

Dignitaries like the governor-general and chief of navy were watching this.

The fact is, it did not happen like this.

Apparently, the performance happened before the main guests arrived.

So the video is deceptive and ABC has apologised for the misleading edit.

But that doesn't bail out the Australian Navy.

Reports say they hired these dancers to perform and this revelation has led to a lot of criticism.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the defence department would look into the "failing standards".

He also slammed the misreporting by ABC.

The dancers themselves have become targets of shaming and sexualisation.

An Australian newspaper blew up pictures of the performance.

The dance troupe says they have been subjected to trolling and attacks online.

They feel threatened and exploited.

For a country that has witnessed two months of sexual harassment and assault scandals, the fiasco at the ship launch in Sydney shows how Australia is struggling to take lessons from the past.