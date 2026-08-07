/From Kiribati to France: Which countries spend the most? Check India’s rank

A comparison of government expenditure as a share of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), based on data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has revealed how differently countries allocate public money. The data highlights the contrast between small island economies that rely heavily on external assistance and wealthy nations with large welfare systems that spend a major share of their economic output on public services.

According to the data, Kiribati ranks first globally, with government expenditure equal to 98.1 per cent of its GDP. The Pacific island nation stands far ahead of the Marshall Islands, which ranks second with spending at 71.6 per cent of GDP. Third on the list is Ukraine with an expenditure of 71.3 per cent of its GDP, followed by Finland (57.7 per cent), France (57.2 per cent), Micronesia (57.0 per cent), Austria (56 per cent), and Belgium (54.5 per cent).

What does data reveal?

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The data raises a question: How are small island nations ranking so high in the list?

For island nations like Kiribati and the Marshall Islands, government spending is highly influenced by foreign aid and international grants. With relatively small domestic economies, external funding supports a significant share of public services and development projects. This pushes government expenditure close to the size of their annual economic output when measured as a percentage of GDP.

The data also revealed that rich countries spend more, highlighting a strong presence of European welfare states among the highest spenders. Countries like Finland (57.7 per cent), France (57.2 per cent), Belgium (54.5 per cent), Italy (50.6 per cent) and Germany (49.4 per cent) allocate a significant share of their GDP to government programs. Ageing populations and rising healthcare costs have also raised public spending in many nations.

Where does India stand?

According to the IMF data, India spends 28.4 per cent of its GDP. Government expenditure for other major economies: Japan (39.1 per cent), Australia (38.9 per cent), the United States (37.9 per cent), Russia (36.9 per cent), China (33 per cent), Mexico (30.3 per cent), South Korea (22.5 per cent).

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What does higher spending indicate?

Higher government spending does not necessarily indicate better outcomes. While government expenditure can strengthen public services and support economic growth, its impact depends on how effectively funds are used.

The composition of spending matters as much as the total amount. While some countries prioritise healthcare, education and welfare, others focus more on infrastructure, defence or debt payments. As a result, countries with similar spending levels can still have very different economic and social outcomes.