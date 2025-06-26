/From 'horrible, one-sided' deal to seeking a new nuclear agreement: How Trump’s Iran stance has FLIPPED over the years

United States President Donald Trump has gone from stating 2016 Iran Nuclear Deal “the stupidest deal of all time” to "e're oing to talk to them next week". While the previous remark was made by Trump in 2017 when he entered the White House for the first time, his latest remark comes in the aftermath of the Iran-Israel war. Trump has largely been known for his approach of 'isolation' to achieve his goal of 'America First.' While he continues to spread the same goal in his second term, his willingness to strike a deal with West Asian nations, including Iran, has not only surprised his critics but also his own MAGA base.

Here we look at how Trump's approach to Iran has changed over the years

1. During first term as President (2017–2021)

Trump began his presidency by withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) in 2018, calling it “a horrible, one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made.” He then reinstated heavy sanctions on Iran’s economy, especially targeting oil exports, banking, and the Revolutionary Guard. His rhetoric was consistently aggressive, including statements like “If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran” (May 2019). One of the most provocative moments came in January 2020, when he ordered a drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, igniting fears of a full-scale war. He then justified his move saying, “We took action to stop a war… not to start one.”

2. Post-Presidency and Early 2024 Campaign



Following his presidency, Trump’s tone cooled somewhat, focusing more on contrasting his approach with that of President Biden. In campaign speeches, he framed his first-term Iran policy as a deterrent success, claiming things were under control because Iran “wouldn’t even think of enriching uranium if I were in the White House.” While still critical of Iran, the emphasis shifted from threats to pointing out his record of strength and containment.





3. Shift in tone in the second term as president



By mid-2025, Trump’s position became more nuanced - hinting that if Trump doesn't want Iran as a friend, he doesn't want it as a foe either. After a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Trump told Israel to “stop dropping bombs” on Iran, marking a rare moment of assertiveness toward a traditional US ally. At the same time, he publicly stated, “China can now continue to purchase oil from Iran”, suggesting a possible softening of US sanctions enforcement. It also suggested that Trump wants Iran to continue their business despite the tensions in the region - a stance that has even shocked his MAGA base. While some say that Trump's statement is to stabilize global oil prices and leveraging trade dynamics with China, his comment that Iran's Supreme Leader would not be killed and that he doesnt want a “regime change” in Iran certainly hints at a change in discourse. He also made a striking remark at a NATO briefing: “They’re going to need money to put that country back into shape. We want to see that happen” - representing a notable shift from his earlier goal of total economic isolation for Iran.