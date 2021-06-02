Fresh COVID-19 outbreak rattles China, cluster grows in Guangzhou

The regional centre of southern China, Guangzhou is grappling with the issue of coronavirus once again with many restrictions that have been announced in the major city.

Some are citing it to be another wave of the pandemic in China as new clusters emerge and the outbreak becomes bigger. The number of cases is expected to grow as the city of Guangzhou is at the heart of the most-populous built-up metropolitan area in mainland China.

Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, is facing several new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases.



The region reported 24 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for June 1, versus 23 a day earlier, the country's health authority said.

Of the new infections, 14 were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The 10 local cases were all reported in southern Guangdong province.

The Chinese National Health Commission also said that the State Council inter-departmental task force for COVID-19 response has dispatched a work team to Guangdong Province to guide the region's efforts in curbing local COVID-19 breakout.

In May, 50 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have been reported in multiple provinces, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission at a press conference in Beijing.

There were no new deaths.

Seven of the ten confirmed cases in Guangdong province were found in the capital city of Guangzhou, and three in the city of Foshan.

Between May 21 and June 1, Guangzhou, the hub of China's latest local virus outbreak, reported 41 locally confirmed cases.

In addition, China reported 19 new asymptomatic patients, whom it does not define as confirmed cases, up from 15 a day before.

China had 91,146 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 1, with the death toll remaining unchanged at 4,636.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus lab leak theory has been gaining more traction, with circumstantial evidence growing about the Wuhan lab.

The outskirts of China could have a link to the Wuhan lab.

According to a report, in April 2012, six miners had fallen ill. They had gone inside a mine in China's Yunnan province and when they came out, they had a pneumonia-like illness and three of them died of the illness.