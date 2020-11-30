French police charged for racially attacking Black music producer

Four police officers have been charged for beating and racially attacking a Black music producer, Michel Zecler, in his studio in Paris.

The incident came to light after video footage of Zecler being beaten by Paris Police was shared on social media platforms, which attracted a lot of criticism and raised concerns about growing institutionalised racism against the Black community and Arabs.

These videos had led to several protests in the city demanding justice for Zecler, and the demonstrations had led to violence and clashes between the locals and the police officials.

After the numerous protests, two of the involved police officers were kept behind bars and the other two were put on conditional release. Three of the officers were charged with "willful violence by a person holding public authority" and "forgery".

The Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz has demanded the officers to be charged specifically with racial abuse — a growing concern that the French government wants to end on the root level.

Four accused have also been subjected to questioning by the National Police Inspectorate General (IGPN). The lawyers of the police officers have refused to comment in the media.

Meanwhile, the government is urging locals to exercise caution and keep faith in the country's judicial system instead of rallying on the streets which has resulted in several people getting injured, including a 24-year-old, award-winning Syrian photojournalist, Ameer al-Halbi.

"We are shocked by the injuries suffered by our colleague Ameer al-Halbi and condemn the unprovoked violence," said Phil Chetwynd, AFP's global news director.