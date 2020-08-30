French government investigates senior military officer over 'security breach'

French defence minister Florence Parly on Sunday said that the government is investigating a senior military officer over a "security breach". This came following a report of the person spying for Russia.

"What I can confirm is that a senior officer is facing legal proceedings for a security breach," Florence Parly told Europe 1 radio, CNews and Les Echos newspaper.

Parly gave no further details.

However, Europe 1 said the officer was a lieutenant-colonel stationed with NATO in Italy and had been placed under investigation on suspicion of spying for Russia.

According to Europe 1, the officer is suspected of having supplied sensitive documents to Russian intelligence.

The senior military officer was arrested by DGSI intelligence service as he was about to leave for Italy at the end of his holidays in France, and is being held at a prison in Paris, Europe 1 said.

(Inputs from AFP)