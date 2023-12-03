Four killed, 50 injured in Catholic Mass blast at Philippines university, military on alert

An explosion at a university in the insurgency-hit southern Philippines claimed four lives and left at least 50 people injured during a Catholic Mass in the varsity’s gymnasium on Sunday (Dec 3).

The blast occurred in Marawi, the country’s largest Muslim city which was besieged by Islamist militants for five months in 2017.

Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr in a statement condemned the terrorist attack.

“I condemn the violent bombing incident that transpired this morning,” Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr said in a statement.

“Terroristic attacks on educational institutions must also be condemned because these are places that promote the culture of peace.”

Military suspect pro-Islamic militants

Mindanao State University said it is “deeply saddened and appalled by the act of violence that occurred during a religious gathering” in a statement on Facebook.

“This is clearly an act of terrorism. It’s not a simple feud between two people. A bomb will kill everybody around,” Mandangan told the Associated Press.

While the officials are investigating who is responsible for the blast at Mindanao State University, regional police director Brigadier General Allan Nobleza told reporters that they are not ruling out the “revenge” angle by pro-Islamic State militants, reports AFP news agency.

“We’re investigating if it’s an IED (improvised explosive device) or grenade throwing,” he was quoted as saying.

The security chief of the campus, Taha Mandangan, said that at least two of the wounded were grievously injured.

Joint probe begins

Meanwhile, the blast site has been cordoned off as the army troops and police are conducting a joint investigation and checking security cameras for any indication of who may have been responsible for the attack. Security checkpoints were set up around city.

Marawi city mayor Majul Gandamra urged Muslim and Christian communities to remain unified.

“Our city has long been a beacon of peaceful coexistence and harmony, and we will not allow such acts of violence to overshadow our collective commitment to peace and unity,” Gandamra said in a statement.