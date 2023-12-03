LIVE TV
ugc_banner

One dead, two others injured after man attacks tourists near Eiffel Tower; attacker was upset over Gaza war

ParisEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Dec 03, 2023, 09:14 AM IST
main img

French police secures the access to the Bir-Hakeim bridge after the security incident near the Eiffel Tower on Dec 2, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Addressing a press conference, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the police quickly arrested the attacker, a 26-year-old French national, using a Taser stun gun.

One person was dead and two others were injured after a man attacked tourists near the Eiffel Tower on Saturday night (Dec 2). Addressing a press conference, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the police quickly arrested the attacker, a 26-year-old French national, using a Taser stun gun.

The attack happened at around 19.00 GMT when the man attacked a tourist couple with a knife on the Quai de Grenelle, mortally wounding a German national.

The man was then chased by the police and attacked two other people with a hammer before he was arrested. 

trending now

The suspect had shouted out "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) and told police he was upset because "so many Muslims are dying in Afghanistan and Palestine" and was also upset about the Gaza situation, Interior Minister Darmanin said.

He added that the 26-year-old had been sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 for planning another attack was on the French security services' watch list, and was also known for having psychiatric disorders.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said it was in charge of the investigation.

This incident in France came less than eight months before Paris was set to host the Olympics and could raise questions about security at the event. 
 

Harshit Sabarwal

Newsman. MMA Striker

RELATED

Germany: Flights, trains cancelled, thousands left without power as heavy snowfall batters Bavaria

Hamas war Day 57: Deadlock in truce negotiations, Israel targets Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon

Explained: Why China consumes snake soup in winter and why it is disappearing?