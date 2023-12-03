One dead, two others injured after man attacks tourists near Eiffel Tower; attacker was upset over Gaza war

One person was dead and two others were injured after a man attacked tourists near the Eiffel Tower on Saturday night (Dec 2). Addressing a press conference, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the police quickly arrested the attacker, a 26-year-old French national, using a Taser stun gun.

The attack happened at around 19.00 GMT when the man attacked a tourist couple with a knife on the Quai de Grenelle, mortally wounding a German national.

The man was then chased by the police and attacked two other people with a hammer before he was arrested.

The suspect had shouted out "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) and told police he was upset because "so many Muslims are dying in Afghanistan and Palestine" and was also upset about the Gaza situation, Interior Minister Darmanin said.

He added that the 26-year-old had been sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 for planning another attack was on the French security services' watch list, and was also known for having psychiatric disorders.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said it was in charge of the investigation.