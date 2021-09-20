Four charged with 'anti-Semitic abuse' during London protest: Police

Four men in Britain have been charged for allegedly shouting anti-Semitic abuse and threats during a pro-Palestinian protest in north London earlier this year, police said on Monday.

London's Metropolitan Police said the four, all from Blackburn, in northwest England, were charged with "using threatening, abusive or insulting words, or behaviour, with intent, likely to stir up racial hatred".

The men were arrested after video circulated on social media in May which appeared to show anti-Semitic abuse being shouted from a car travelling in a convoy decorated with Palestinian flags.

The protest was one of several held across Britain in response to the worst violence in years between Israel and Palestinian militants, and prompted an increased police presence in Jewish areas of the British capital.

The four men charged, aged 24, 25, 26 and 27, were due to appear in court in London on Wednesday, the Met said.