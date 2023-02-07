Former London cop jailed for life over series of rapes

David Carrick, a London cop, who was accused of sexually assaulting women during a course of 17 years, has been jailed for life after being convicted of 85 serious offences, including rapes, sexual assaults, false imprisonment, and coercive and controlling behaviour. The 48-year-old was sentenced to life and must serve a minimum term of 32 years before he can even be considered for release, a London court judge ruled.

At Southwark crown court Justice Cheema-Grubb remarked while pointing at Carrick, "You behaved as if you were untouchable. For nearly two decades you were proved right."

She said Carrick had taken "monstrous advantage" of his position as a police officer. This, Justice Cheema-Grubb added, gave him "exceptional powers to coerce and control."

Cheema-Grubb said the former Met firearms officer faced a "spectacular downfall" and now would endure a "difficult time in custody". Some victims were in the courtroom, others watched on a video link.

Carrick carried out a series of "violent and brutal attacks" using "his power and control" to silence his victims.

Carrick told one victim he was a police officer and the "safest person" she could be with. She was then lured back to his home and was raped at gunpoint.

David Carrick's list of offences

David Carrick is now convicted to have attacked 12 women between 2003 and 2020. These crimes were committed while he was a Met police officer, the court ruled. Carrick joined the force in 2001. In 2009, he was selected to carry a gun and guard parliamentary and diplomatic sites.

The sentencing hearing heard testimony from the women who were assaulted by Carrick over the years. One of the victims described him as evil. Others said he destroyed their lives or left them feeling suicidal.

