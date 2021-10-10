For close grizzly bear encounter, US woman gets 4-day jail, national park ban  

After getting too close to grizzly bears, a woman in the state of Illinois, the United States, has been sentenced to four days in jail, supervised probation and a one-year ban from Yellowstone National Park.

The woman, Samantha Dehring, pleaded guilty to approaching, remaining near to and photographing wildlife within 100 yards.

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, the woman was subsequently sentenced to four days in jail, one year of supervised probation and a one-year ban from Yellowstone.

Also Read: Lurching from crisis to crisis, Congress is addicted to cliffs

The woman also has to pay a $1,000 fine, $1,000 to the Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund as part of a community service payment, a $30 court processing fee and a $10 assessment, as per the statement.

On May 10, Dehring was caught on video approaching and photographing three grizzly bears, a mother and her cubs, a Facebook post from Yellowstone National Park said.

The mother bear quickly charged towards Dehring, prompting the woman to turn and walk away.

"Oh my god. Oh my god," a woman said in the background, while another is heard saying that she "got that on video."

Also Read: Moderna, racing for profits, keeps Covid vaccine out of reach of poor

The safety rules of Yellowstone's park state visitors must remain "at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves" even if they appear to look calm and approachable. The rules explain that wildlife at the park is "unpredictable."

In the statement, acting US Attorney Bob Murray said, "Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are, indeed, wild. The park is not a zoo where animals can be viewed within the safety of a fenced enclosure."

(With inputs from agencies)