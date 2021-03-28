Following China and EU, Japan set to issue digital vaccine passports

Following China, the European Union, and other countries, Japan is set to issue digital health certificates to people receiving vaccines against COVID-19.

Many countries have adopted a “digital passport” for those who have been inoculated against coronavirus, and now Japan is one of them, as reported by Reuters. The certificate is available on a smartphone application, as is the norm with every country now.

A person may be required to show the certificate while flying in and out of the country, and according to reports the digital certificates need to be shown while boarding a plane, or while checking into a hotel, or going into a restaurant - among many other things.

Also read: European Union mulls 'vaccination passports' to bring back tourists

The application also focuses on foreigners staying in Japan, and many who may be returning to their home countries. Over 500 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been rolled out by health officials around the world so far.

A tally by AFP revealed on Friday that while the world was witnessing record vaccinations, Europe was facing slowdowns due to issues over hoarding and supply.

Also read: China launches digital certificate, precursor to 'virus passport'

Even with mass inoculations underway, the pandemic continues to surge in Europe and Latin America. Brazil, alone has passed 300,000 deaths, while Mexico has registered 200,000 fatalities.

Vaccines are not being rolled out at the same pace across the globe. For instance, the US accounts for over a quarter of all vaccinations. Less developed nations are considerably behind western countries.