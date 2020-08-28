Fireworks to eyerolls: Fourth day of Republican National Convention concludes

In the United States of America, it was a night like no other as the grand finale of the Republican National Convention was nothing short of a blockbuster.

The spectacle at the White House was unprecedented and unconventional. This four-day event was Trump's biggest opportunity to frame the presidential race on his terms and he may have exceeded the expectations of most people.

The Trump family put up a show that was made for television. It had emotions, fireworks, big promises, some acknowledgements, and in the words of Donald Trump himself, "a lot of greatness".

Big takeaways

First, Trump wanted a big party and he had it — pandemic or no pandemic. The President did not allow the coronavirus to deny him the crowd he craved for. The South Lawn of the White House was packed with over one thousand people. There were no masks or social distancing. America still remains the worst hit country, but the pandemic can wait. It's the land of the free afterall.

Second, Trump used the White House as the backdrop for an overtly political activity. Delivering a convention speech at the President's official address is unconventional, to put it mildly. The Democrats say he broke a few laws by doing so, but the President couldn't care less. He promised a show and he delivered it.

The show-stopper, except for Donald Trump, was his daughter, Ivanka Trump who got a starring role at this convention.

Much like she has throughout the Trump presidency, Ivanka introduced her father before his acceptance speech and she began by acknowledging that her father's style may not be to everyone's liking. "My father has a strong convictions. He knows what he believes and he says what he thinks. Whether you agree with him or not, you always know where he stands. I recognize that my dad's communication style is not to everyone's taste. And I know that his tweets can feel a bit unfiltered. But the results, the results speak for themselves."

Her statement of "the results speak for themselves"was a hint towards her father's apparent foreign policy victories.

"I heard foreign leaders beg him not to move the American embassy to Jerusalem. Yet he delivered on a promise also made and unfulfilled by past presidents because my father knew that it was the right thing to do. Defying all expectations, just weeks ago, he rewrote history again by making a peace agreement in the middle east. The biggest breakthrough in a quarter century," she said.

Finally came the big surprise - an acknowledgement of the coronavirus crisis in America. Much like Melania Trump, Ivanka addressed the invisible enemy America is fighting. "I've been with my father and I've seen the pain in his eyes when he receives updates on the lives that have been stolen by this plague. I have witnessed him make some of the most difficult decisions of his life. I sat with him in the oval office as he stopped travel to europe. I watched him take the strongest, most inclusive economy in a lifetime, the lowest unemployment in a half a century and the highest wage increase for working families in decades and close it down to save American lives. "

After this rather moving speech, the President made a grand entrace to the song "God bless the USA". However, after the grand entry, it was mainly Trump and his teleprompter.

"Thank you very much. Thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you very much. Friends, delegates and distinguished guests, please, I stand before you tonight, honored by your support, proud of the extraordinary progress we have made together over the last four incredible years and brimming with confidence in the bright future we will build for America over the next four years."

Trump proceeded to give a preview of what to expect in the next nine weeks, which was an absolute assault on Joe Biden. Trump said that Biden's agenda was made in China. He called Biden weak and a trojan horse for socialism. Trump thinks Biden is a man who takes his orders from liberal hypocrites who are driving cities to the ground and tearing down the country.

"Joe Biden is weak. He takes his marching orders from liberal hypocrites who drive their cities into the ground while fleeing from the scene of the wreckage to eliminate school choice, while they enroll their children in the finest schools in the land.

"At the democrat national convention, joe biden and his party repeatedly assailed America as a land of racial, economlic and social injustice. So tonight I ask you a simple question. How can the democrat party ask to lead our country when it spends so much time tearing down our country?," he said.

Then the US President concluded with a promise that doesn't get old: Make America strong, proud and great once again.

"Together we are unbeatable because together we are the proud citizens of the United States of America. And on november 3, we will make America safer. We will make America stronger. We will make America prouder. And we will make America greater than ever before. I am very, very proud to be the nominee of the republican party. I love you all. God bless you. And god bless America. Thank you."

This message did not resonate well outside the White House. As Trump delivered his acceptance speech, anti-Trump demonstrators had gathered by the thousands, armed with horns and whistle and Hoping that their cacophony would disrupt the President's speech.

They were successful, as the noise they made was occassionaly audible on the live broadcast. However, it wasn't long before their voice got lost in the sound of fireworks.

While there was nothing new said in the RNC, the claims and promises were wrapped in grand packages, designed to impress his supporters. Donald Trump has managed to blur the lines between political campaigning and the Presidential office.

"Washington has not changed donald trump. Donald trump has changed Washington," Trump claimed.

Unfortunately for team Trump, the moment that has really gone viral from the convention is first lady Melania Trump rolling her eyes at first daughter Ivanka Trump.