Watch: Melania Trump's 'disdainful' look towards Ivanka during Republican National Convention goes viral

A short video of the United States First Lady Melania Trump giving her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump a "disdainful" look at the end of the speech given by US President Donald Trump has gone viral.

The three-second clip shows a grimace on Melania's face after Ivanka passes her without acknowleding her presence despite her nod. It has sparked fresh rumours of a tiff between the two.

The omnipresent first daughter who may harbour White House ambitions of her own, has remained her president father's loyal senior advisor, seeking to humanisee him Thursday as she introduced the "warrior" standing for re-election in November.

Of Donald Trump's five children, Ivanka was the only one invited to address the final night of the Republican National Convention, interpreted as a sign of the president's closeness to her.

The video comes amid an excerpt from Melania's former adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff's upcoming memoir 'Melania and Me' detailed the ongoing rivalry between the FLOTUS and Ivanka. It is close to its publishing date on September 1.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff describes her "petty" attempt with Melania to keep Ivanka, whom she nicknamed "Princess", out of the best photo ops during Inauguration Day in 2016.

In picture: Melania Trump with President Trump taking the oath of office on Inauguration Day/AFP

Stephanie Wolkoff, a former producer of the Met Gala was brought on to help organise the inaugural events. In an excerpt of her book she reveals how she, on Melania's instruction, deliberately arranged the seating and standing spot of each member of Trump’s family so that Ivanka cannot be seen on television.

She alleges Melania was frustrated that Ivanka planned to join the inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue along with her children.

Ivanka texted Winston Wolkoff an image of former President Barack Obama on his swearing-in day, surrounded by family, and wrote, "It is nice to have family with him for this special moment." That's when Wolkoff and Melania launched "Operation Block Ivanka''.