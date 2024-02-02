Fatal plane crash in Florida: Multiple lives lost as aircraft collides with mobile homes. Watch video here

In Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday night (Feb 1st), a small plane crashed into a mobile home in Bayside Estates, leaving a trail of devastation that claimed multiple lives and ignited a fierce fire that engulfed nearby homes.

What happened?

During a late-night press briefing, Clearwater Fire & Rescue Chief Scott Ehlers confirmed the loss of several lives, both in the ill-fated aircraft and within the mobile home.

The precise toll of this tragedy is not known as of now. However, as per a CBS news report, emergency responders were working tirelessly.

"I can confirm we have several fatalities, both from the aircraft and within the mobile home," said Ehlers.

He explained that the aircraft collided with a solitary home, inflicting severe damage, but that the collateral impact of the ensuing fire extended to at least two additional homes.

"We're still working to make sure that there is no additional, and it's limited to what we do know right now."

The crash happened around 7:08 pm local time.

Chief Ehlers said, "The crews did a phenomenal job of getting the fire knocked down quickly."

He said that the crew was still working to put out lingering hot spots and were trying to reach victims in the affected zones.

Engine Failure

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) later revealed that the crashed plane was a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35. We’re on scene of a small plane crash at a mobile home park south of Clearwater Mall. Multiple mobile homes have caught fire. Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are on scene. pic.twitter.com/1vBLnTnY8R — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) February 2, 2024 × The FAA disclosed that the pilot communicated an "engine failure" before the tragic crash.

"During that conversation with air tower, the air tower lost them off radar, about three miles north of the runway," said Ehlers.