Japan's moon lander goes dormant once again, amazing final image of lunar surface. See it here!

After a brief time awake, Japan's Moon lander, the unmanned Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) has once again fallen asleep. On Thursday, the Japanese space agency on X, formerly Twitter revealed that the lander is out of action but will resume its mission, if it survives the two-week lunar night.

What's up with SLIM?

In a post on X, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said "After completing operation from 1/30 (to) 1/31, #SLIM entered a two-week dormancy period during the long lunar night."

The moon lander went dormant after capturing an amazing black-and-white picture of the rocky lunar surface.

Last night (1/31 ~ 2/1) we sent a command to switch on #SLIM’s communicator again just in case, but with no response, we confirmed SLIM had entered a dormant state. This is the last scene of the Moon taken by SLIM before dusk. #GoodAfterMoon #JAXA pic.twitter.com/V1iAUoxJFK — 小型月着陸実証機SLIM (@SLIM_JAXA) February 1, 2024 ×

"Although SLIM was not designed for the harsh lunar nights, we plan to try to operate again from mid-February, when the Sun will shine again on SLIM's solar cells," it added in another post.

After completing operation from 1/30 ~ 1/31, #SLIM entered a two week dormancy period during the long lunar night 🌚. Although SLIM was not designed for the harsh lunar nights, we plan to try to operate again from mid-February, when the Sun will shine again on SLIM’s solar cells. pic.twitter.com/JO4ZgDaOxo — 小型月着陸実証機SLIM (@SLIM_JAXA) February 1, 2024 ×

JAXA, as per space.com will have to wait out a roughly 14.5 earth days long lunar nighttime—facing harsh temperatures of around minus 208 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 130 degrees Celsius). After that favourable lighting and temperature conditions during the lunar daytime (estimated to start around Feb 15), it can potentially be revived.