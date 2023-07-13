F-16 jets in Ukraine will be seen as 'nuclear' threat: Russia

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday (July 13) that Russia will regard Western F-16 fighter jets sent to Ukraine as a "nuclear" threat because of their capacity to carry atomic weapons.

Russian foreign ministry quoted Lavrov as saying, "We will regard the very fact that the Ukrainian armed forces have such systems as a threat from the West in the nuclear sphere."

Ever since the war began, Ukraine has asked the West to supply advanced weapons, long-range missiles, battle tanks and fighter jets. Most of the demands were met, but allies baulked to provide the war-ravaged nation with long-range missiles and jets in order to avoid direct conflict with Russia.

"Russia cannot ignore the ability of these aircraft to carry nuclear weapons. No amount of assurances will help here," Lavrov said.

"In the course of combat operations, our servicemen are not going to sort out whether each particular aircraft of this type is equipped to deliver nuclear weapons or not."

This comes amid the Netherlands and Denmark's plan to train Ukrainian pilots on using the US-made aircraft as part of an 11-nation coalition. Denmark's defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the training would start in his country in August.

He said, "Hopefully, we will be able to see results at the beginning of next year."

Ukraine's defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov hailed the move and said he hoped to see pilots ready to fly in six months. His Dutch counterpart Kajsa Ollongren said that the allies would establish a centre to train pilots in Romania over the longer term.

Washington has still not given the go-ahead for any country to supply the jets to Ukraine.

Also read: Biden commits another gaffe, calls Zelensky 'Vladimir' at NATO Summit Zelensky hails 'security victory' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday welcomed a commitment by G7 nations to support Ukraine for as long it takes to defeat Russia. Zelensky said that the move was a step on the road to Kyiv eventually joining NATO.

In a speech in Vilnius, US President Joe Biden said, "We will not waver. Putin still doubts our staying power. He's still making a bad bet that the conviction and the unity among the United States and our allies and partners will break down."

Zelensky insisted that the promises from the Western leaders amounted to a "significant security victory" that he could take home to Kyiv.

But he also said that "the best guarantee for Ukraine is to be in NATO" as he expressed confidence that once the war is over Ukraine would be welcomed.

(With inputs from agencies)

