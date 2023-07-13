Weapons supply to Ukraine: Allies embarrassed over Ben Wallace's we are 'not Amazon' remarks?

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has been facing flack after his "We are not Amazon" comment for Ukraine went viral. Members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) gathered in Lithuania's capital to discuss future plans for Ukraine.

While speaking on the sidelines of the summit, Wallace recalled the time he warned the war-torn nation that its international allies were "not Amazon" and Kyiv needed to show gratitude for the supply of weapons in order to persuade Western politicians to give more.

As he spoke to reporters, the UK minister mentioned the time he had travelled to Ukraine last year, where he received a shopping list of weapons.

Referring to the tech and retail company, Wallace said, "You know, we're not Amazon." He added, "I told them that last year when I drove 11 hours to be given a list."

The two-day NATO summit did not confirm (or deny) an invitation for Kyiv to join the military alliance on a clear timeframe, and now, Wallace's comments have led to embarrassment among the allies - some even referred to it as discord among Ukraine's so-called friends.

Wallace told British media: "There is a slight word of caution which is, whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude. Sometimes you're persuading countries to give up their own stocks. And yes, the war is a noble war and yes, we see it as you doing a war not just for yourselves but also our freedoms."

"But sometimes you've got to persuade lawmakers on the hill in America," Wallace said referring to the US Congress.

"You have got to persuade doubting politicians in other countries that it is worth it, it's worthwhile and they are getting something for it," he added.

Watch: Biden greets NATO's newest member, Finland × Sunak responds to Wallace's comments On being asked about Wallace's remarks, Sunak said Zelensky "has expressed his gratitude for what we have done on a number of occasions".

"Not least in his incredibly moving address that he made to parliament earlier this year and he has done so again to me, as he has done countless times when I have met him," he told reporters in Vilnius.

Sunak added: "So I know that he and his people are incredibly grateful for the support we have shown, the welcome that we have provided to many Ukrainian families, but also the leadership we have shown throughout this conflict."

Also read: Biden commits another gaffe, calls Zelensky 'Vladimir' at NATO Summit Zelensky says, 'We were always grateful' Zelensky was also asked about Wallace's comments at his summit press conference and responded in an exasperated tone.

"I believe that we were always grateful to the United Kingdom. We are always grateful to the prime minister -- or to prime ministers –- and to the minister of defence," he told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)

