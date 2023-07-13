One killed, four injured after Russia carries out 'massive' overnight strike on Kyiv

A massive overnight drone attack was carried out by Russia on Ukraine's capital city Kyiv in which one person was killed and at least four others suffered injuries, said authorities on Thursday, as explosions were heard across the city in the third night of attacks.

"Tonight, a massive attack by Iranian drones took place," the military administration of Kyiv stated on Telegram.

Shahed explosives, which have been made in Iran, "entered the capital from different directions," it stated, adding that "about a dozen" were downed in the airspace of the city. Kyiv claimed that two cruise missiles and 20 Russian attack drones were downed on Thursday.

"We have a successful air defence operation," said air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat. "Twenty Shaheds were destroyed -- all those flying were downed. Two Kalibr cruise missiles were also destroyed," he added.

ALSO READ | Top Russian general not seen in public since Wagner mutiny, lawmaker says 'he's resting' Debris showers on districts In five districts, falling debris of the drone was reported, it said, adding that a 23-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were hospitalised with shrapnel wounds.

In Darnytsky district, two people were wounded "as a result of falling debris," wrote Sergiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, on Telegram. However, it remained unclear if the two people mentioned were the same man and woman who were admitted to a hospital.

In Solomyansky, Shevchenkivsky, Podilsky and Darnytsky districts, emergency services responded to frantic calls after "explosions in the capital," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated earlier.

"In Podilsky district, during the firefighting in an apartment building, the body of one dead person was discovered," posted Klitschko on Telegram.

Klitschko added that two people were "hospitalised" in the Darnytsky district after a residential building was damaged because of falling debris.

Meanwhile, two others were treated at the scene in Shevchenkivsky district, said Klitschko.

WATCH | Erdogan: Ukraine, Russia should go back to peace talks | Russia-Ukraine War In the Shevchenkivsky district, an apartment building caught fire and another non-residential building was also set ablaze in the Podilsky district, he stated, adding that emergency services immediately reached the site.

Kyiv's military administration shared a picture on Telegram in which a room can be seen in a high-rise building with part of its wall appearing to be blown out, which was said to have been caused by the falling debris in the Darnytsky district.

Ukraine's Air Force issued a warning that the threat of more drone attacks on the city by Russia still remains. Ukraine's progress near Bakhmut Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar, from the front line, reported on Telegram: "In the Bakhmut sector, we attacked today on the southern flank around Bakhmut. There is an advance. Our defenders are digging in at their established positions."

Maliar said an attempted Russian advance on towns to the west and north was contained by the Ukrainian forces.

In the southern direction, they "pressed on with offensive operations" towards the Sea of Azov. "In the past week, our defenders in the south have significantly undermined the enemy's attacking and defensive capabilities," she wrote.

(With inputs from agencies)

