Top Russian general not seen in public since Wagner mutiny, lawmaker says 'he's resting'

Deputy commander of Russia's military operations in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, who has not been seen in public since the mutiny by mercenary group Wagner, is currently 'resting', said a lawmaker from the ruling party on Wednesday.

As per Reuters reports, Andrei Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Defence Committee, is heard saying in a video posted on social media: "Surovikin is currently resting. (He is) not available for now."

Surovikin, who is also called 'General Armageddon' by the Russian press for his assertive strategies in the Syria conflict, was last seen publicly when he issued an appeal via a video urging the mercenary group to halt the mutiny while it was underway.

As per reports, Surovikin had good relations with Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who appreciated the general while regularly criticising Moscow's military leadership, especially Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, over their handling of the war in Ukraine.

As per a New York Times report based on a U.S. intelligence briefing, Surovikin had prior knowledge of the rebellion and that Russian authorities were probing if he was associated with it or not.

According to the news agency Reuters, Russian and international media, last month, reported that Surovikin had been arrested, but there has been no official confirmation of that, and the Kremlin has declined to answer questions about him.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met the Wagner mercenary group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin five days after the failed coup attempt, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Briefing the reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the meeting took place on June 29, in which 35 people were invited, including unit commanders. He further said that the meeting lasted three hours.

Putin “gave his assessment of the events of June 24,” Peskov said, referring to the date of the Wagner Group’s failed uprising. He added that Putin also "listened to accounts given by (Wagner) commanders".

The Wagner commanders told Putin they were his soldiers and would continue to fight for him.

The development comes following speculations that Prigozhin wasn't exiled to Belarus at all as part of the peace deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Last week, Lukashenko told reporters that it was unclear if the Wagner fighters would come to Belarus after he previously offered them a desert military base.

“As for Prigozhin, he's in St Petersburg. He is not on the territory of Belarus," he said.

Responding to Lukashenko's remarks, the Kremlin said it was "not following" Prigozhin's movements.

"No, we do not follow his movements, we have neither the ability nor the desire to do so," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)

