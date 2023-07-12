West to offer long-term security commitments to Ukraine after slow progress on its NATO induction

Western countries are going to offer Ukraine a long-term security commitment package on Wednesday (July 12) after NATO's rebuff to Ukraine in giving a clear timeline for joining the alliance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blasted the alliance just a day ago for not being swift enough on Ukraine's induction. He will now hold talks with NATO's 31 leaders assembled for the summit in Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

It is expected that the G7 countries will issue a declaration to assure Zelensky on how they will help Ukraine against Russia and deter any new aggression in future.

Zelensky, as he arrived for the summit, had said that he wanted to get on the "same page" with NATO over what were the conditions for joining the alliance.

"We will speak today and fight for these security guarantees for Ukraine on the way to NATO," he said before striding up the red carpet.

Watch | Ukraine's future is in alliance but no roadmap yet: NATO × The announcement from G7 countries is likely to provide a framework which will guide individual nations to strike bilateral deals with Ukraine. These deals will detail the weapons that will be provided to Ukraine. A message to Putin? The West it appears wants to send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he can't keep the war going on with the hope that Western support to Ukraine will eventually falter.

"This multilateral declaration will send a significant signal to Russia that time is not on its side," White House advisor for European affairs Amanda Sloat said.

Previously, US President Joe Biden suggested a model for Ukraine similar to one under which Washington has committed to giving Israel $3.8 billion in military aid per year over a decade.

The West has already sent weapons worth tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine to help it fight against Russia.

On Tuesday, Germany said that it was sending long-range missiles and a coalition of 11 nations announced they will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets from next month.

Ukraine has definitely got Western backing but it has, according to Zelensky, fallen short of his aspirations of putting Kyiv under NATO's collective defensive shield.

NATO leaders vowed after the first day of their summit that "Ukraine's future is in NATO" and shortened the eventual process Kyiv would have to go through to enter the alliance.

"We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when allies agree and conditions are met," a statement said.

