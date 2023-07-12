'Lost child in a fair': Internet reacts to Zelensky's photo at NATO Summit

Ukraine finds itself in a unique position, so to speak. On one hand, the Western bloc led by the US is pouring millions and millions in humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine. On the other hand, its request of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is not being met. Even the NATO Summit at Vilnius in Lithuania has not yielded anything concrete for Ukraine.

An image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is being seen through this lens. In this particular photo, clicked during the NATO Summit, Zelensky appears standing totally alone with quite a grim expression on his face. This is in striking contrast to other world leaders around him, who are happily chatting with each other, even holding hands in some cases. Zelensky, standing alone, clad in military green-coloured attire looks unsure where to go. He is amid his supporters but appears uncertain of his next move.

This may or may not be the case, but the image is being viewed as a representation of Ukraine's political situation in Europe. The country is among its allies as they support it. But they keep it at some distance when the question of Ukraine's NATO membership comes up, probably not wanting to rile Russia up. Russia has made it clear again and again in the past that it is against Ukraine getting inducted into an alliance which is largely viewed as an anti-Russia grouping to start with.

The Internet is a brutal place. And this particular picture may be a quirk of a camera angle. But the pic has been shared widely, with Twitterati wondering if Zelensky was a 'lost child in a fair' and whatnot. Was he really isolated though? Doesn't quite appear that way. Though NATO did not extend a specific invitation to President Zelensky for the summit at Vilnius, the world leaders did interact with him.

He did not appear to be alone or sidelined at all.

(Image: AFP)

This photo shows Zelensky getting a hug from Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda after addressing the crowd at Lukiskiu Square in Vilnius. The expressions on both leaders' faces definitely do not indicate that Zelensky is facing global isolation.

Check out this pic

(Image: AFP)

Here, Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska talk with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron after their arrival at a social dinner during the NATO Summit in Vilnius on July 11, 2023. Behind every man...

(Image: AFP)

Zelensky may or may not be isolated globally. But he has got steadfast support from his wife Olena Zelenska all the way. This lovely pic of the couple was taken ahead of the social dinner at the time of the summit.

