Explained: Orange skies, smoke & ‘unhealthy’ air plague Canada, N. America, as 160 wildfires rage in Ottawa

Millions of people across North America are facing high-risk air quality warnings due to ongoing wildfires in Canada. On Tuesday (June 6), with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 222 on the 0-500 scale, New York, as per IQAir, was officially the most polluted major city in the world. As per the Swiss air quality company at around 1:25 am, AQI in New York was higher than those in the Indian capital Delhi and Iraq's Baghdad.

Smoke from the Canada fires has covered major cities in Ontario and Quebec, including Toronto and its surrounding areas. The smoke has even reached as far as New York City and Connecticut, where the air quality has been classified as "unhealthy." Where is the smoke coming from? The majority of the smoke is originating from Quebec, where, as per Reuters, more than 150 wildfires are currently burning. Ottawa, the Canadian capital, received the strongest warning from Environment Canada, declaring the air quality as a "very high risk" to people's health.

A video posted by Twitter user Abe Bourgi on Tuesday morning shows an orange haze hanging over Canada’s capital Ottawa. Take a look: Ottawa this morning.#ottawa #smog #wildfire #forestfire #ottawaNews @ctvottawa @CTVNews @CTVOttMornLive @CBCOttawa @CityNewsOttawa @ottawacity @environmentca #ottawaNews pic.twitter.com/SOxBgQzZCr — Abe Bourgi (@boodythebest) June 6, 2023 × "We are experiencing a situation never seen... everywhere in Quebec," warned Quebec's public safety minister Francois Bonnardel. As per AFP, he stressed that human carelessness sparked a large number of these wildfires.

"Western Canada usually sees a lot of wildfire activity. Quebec doesn't," he remarked, adding, "But right now everything is on fire." Air quality and the risky areas In Toronto and its surroundings, air, as per BBC, has been classified as "high-risk" areas. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has classified the air quality in many parts of the northeastern US as "unhealthy," particularly for individuals with respiratory issues.

The advisories stretch from New York City and Connecticut to Boston, Pittsburgh, and Washington DC.

Pic: Ottawa skies turn orange as wildfires continue to burn. (Image credit: Collage created using image posted by Twitter user @cest_nat_)

Some regions, such as eastern Pennsylvania, New York, and New England, have experienced an Air Quality Index surpassing 200, indicating "very unhealthy" conditions for everyone.

The deteriorating air quality has led to the relocation of individuals with asthma and respiratory issues in the Atikamekw community of Opitciwan, located 350 km north of Montreal in Quebec. Orange skies Photos and videos taken in New York City show an orange haze enveloping the skyline as the wildfire smoke from Canada travels south. This is what the sunrise over New York looked like today due to wildfire smoke coming over from Canada. Air quality levels are at unhealthy, at over 10 times the guidelines recommended by the WHO. This is the reality of living through the climate crisis. pic.twitter.com/Uww89UPGnZ — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) June 6, 2023 × Public health officials are urging people to refrain from outdoor exercise and minimise exposure to smoke due to the immediate and long-term health risks it poses. An active wildfire season BBC reports that Canada is experiencing a more active wildfire season than usual, with federal officials warning that this summer may see the country's largest fires yet due to the dry and hot conditions forecasted.

The fires across the country have already burned over 3.3 million hectares of land, which is 12 times the 10-year average for this time of year.

Evacuations have taken place across the country, including in Quebec, where approximately 200,000 hectares have been burned so far. Major fires are also raging in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and the Northwest Territories.

So far, in 2023, there have been 422 fires in the Quebec province. These fires have affected 226,084 hectares. Health risks Exposure to wildfire smoke can have various health effects, according to experts.

Speaking to BBC, professor Matthew Adams, the director of the Centre of Urban Environments at the University of Toronto, explained that the immediate effects of inhaling wildfire smoke include shortness of breath, elevated pulse, chest pain, and inflammation in the eyes, nose, and throat.

"On these elevated air pollution days, we'll see an increased number of visits to hospital," Adams told BBC, adding that this will be particularly true for individuals with pre-existing respiratory diseases.

Pic: New York skies get heavy with pollution as smoke from wildfires in Canada shroud North America. (Image credit: Collage created using image posted by Twitter user @andrewnazdin)

Adams also highlights the long-term health issues associated with wildfire smoke, such as cancer and lung disease, especially for those residing in areas prone to frequent forest fires.

The smoke contains small particles that can enter the bloodstream and other parts of the body, potentially causing DNA mutations and other health problems. Studies have indicated that prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke can also impact pregnant women and their unborn children.

Adams suggested that individuals in cities located far from the fires but under air advisories should limit outdoor exercise and stay indoors to reduce exposure. While those in areas closer to the fires should wear N95 masks outside to minimise inhalation of smoke particles. Additionally, he said installing HEPA filters and improving ventilation inside homes can also help.

(With inputs from agencies)





