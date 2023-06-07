In Pics | Orange haze from Canada wildfires shroud parts of US

| Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

Some major states in the US, including New York, Ohio, Minnesota, and Maryland, are covered in smoke from the wildfires in Canada. As the wildfires rage, air quality in many parts of Canada and the US has dropped significantly. As reported by ABC News, 17 US states have been issued air quality warnings as the smoke travels far south.

Canada wildfires

Thousands of people have been evacuated in Canada’s Nova Scotia province as the nation struggles to control the wildfires. The wildfires are causing poor air quality in many US states as the smoke drifts hundreds of miles to the south.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Statue of Liberty in orange haze

The image shows the Statue of Liberty in New York covered in an orange haze from the smoke caused by the wildfires. As air quality in New York City turns worse due to smoke, a health advisory was issued by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Manhattan skyline covered in smoke

The Manhattan skyline in New York City is covered in smoke which drifted south. Officials have advised people to stay indoors, especially those with respiratory illnesses or heart disease as smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to waft unabated.

(Photograph: Reuters )

New York City in dark haze

These images, taken from the same spot in New York City, show a clear sky before the wildfire smoke reached New York, and after the smoke shrouded the city in a dark haze caused by the drifting smoke. @andrewnazdin

(Photograph: Twitter )

Hazy sunrise in Baltimore

Baltimore, a major city in Maryland, woke up to a hazy sunrise on June 6. The city faces an air quality emergency as smoke from Canada wildfires spreads to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic of the US. (Image credit:@RyanEnvIntel/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Lake Onalaska shrouded in haze

Lake Onalaska, a reservoir located on the Black River and Mississippi River between the states of Wisconsin and Minnesota, covered in an orange haze. (Image credit: Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Poor air quality in Chicago

Chicago, Illinois, witnesses poor air quality as over 160 wildfires burn in Quebec, Canada. As per reports say, the Environmental Protection Agency of the state has recommended people to avoid using equipment powered by gas and limit energy use and driving. (Image credit:@WeatherBug/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )