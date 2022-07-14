European Union to invest €8mn for bunker to prevent evesdropping on secret talks

The European Union is investing €8 million in a safe bunker in Brussels so that leaders can discuss their sensitive topics without any eavesdroppers. Around 100 persons may be seated in the chamber, including 34 leaders, their 34 note-takers, protocol, technical, and culinary staff. The secure area will also be used for discussion by ambassadors and senior EU officials. The bloc currently has 27 members that may increase in the future, as reported by EUobserver.

Additionally, to “mitigate the risk of exploitation of compromising emanations,” or the electro-magnetic and radio waves produced, both the conference space and booths will be surrounded by a Nato-certified insulation cage. The area will be unplugged, furnished with a big screen conferencing system to 30 secure interpretation booths.

The EU memo said that every precaution would be taken to prevent anyone from bringing listening devices. Before and after the meetings, the bunker will be swept “to detect, locate and neutralise any eavesdropping device,” the memo claimed.

The bunker will offer a properly fixed decorum like flags, but no flowers or any other objects. A sufficient level of comfort will be provided to the VIPs like furniture and seats, the memo added.

The European Union Council would house the envisioned bunker. By 2024, the facility will be constructed in Brussels’s EU Council building, which already serves as a place for meetings. Although the precise place has not been chosen, officials are searching for a place close to make it easier for leaders to move back and forth.

(With inputs from agencies)



