European Union to allow visitors from 14 countries; citizens from US, China, Brazil barred: Report

According to a report, the European Union has named 14 countries whose citizens it feels are "safe" to travel to the continent amid the coronavirus pandemic but the United States, China, Brazil and Russia have been excluded from the list.

The list is still not formally out. It includes citizens from Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia and Canada who will be given the green light. The list also reportedly includes EU citizens who would be treated the same way as UK nationals until the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31.

A New York Times report had earlier claimed that the EU was mulling blocking Americans from entering its territory since the United States had failed to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Europe has gradually opened its land borders in the past month after sealing it as the coronavirus pandemic took control over Europe.

The NYT had said it is unclear if American officials were aware of the development.

According to a new report in the British press, the Boris Johnson government is negotiating "air bridges" with EU countries in order to ensure summer holidays for its citizens. The report claims that at least 55 per cent of the 27 nation EU members have signed the list.

The report added that Spain which is one of the countries worst hit by the virus including Greece and Portugal are still split over the decision to bar other nations on the list since a large majority of their national income depends on tourism.

EU will finally open its gates for entry from July 1 while formally announcing the list.

