/Epstein files to be a HOGWASH? His brother claims Republicans already cleaned it up. Will it be much ado about nothing?

For all the hullabaloo around the hot potato called Epstein files, the final disclosures might not reveal much if and when the documents related to the late sex trafficker and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein are released to the public. Epstein's own brother has hinted at it, as have several conspiracy theorists online. There are four possibilities: A) The Republicans may have already scrubbed any name that could incriminate them or President Donald Trump. B) It could be a selective, politically motivated disclosure only naming Democrats and Trump foes. C) The Republicans and Democrats could have reached some kind of backroom deal or arrangement in which no big names from either party would be released. D) The disclosures might have so many redacted and classified sections that they would add nothing new to what is already known. In this context, what Mark Epstein, the brother of Epstein, said is significant.

Trump's unexplained, dramatic reversal on release of Epstein files leads to more questions

The claims by Mark, a real estate developer, came even as the House voted on Tuesday (Nov 18) to release the files, and the Senate decided to move the bill to Trump's desk for signing it into law. The House vote followed an unexplained, dramatic U-turn by Trump, asking Republicans to vote in favour of releasing the files. Trump could have done that only after making sure that he and those close to him in the party would not be affected by the eventual release, whenever that happens.

Trump had been visibly annoyed by journalists’ questions on the issue, calling it a “Democrat hoax.” But he abruptly urged House Republicans to support the bipartisan bill forcing disclosure, which passed the House 427–1 on Tuesday.

What did Mark Epstein, Jeffrey Epstein's younger brother, say on the Epstein files?

In a NewsNation interview on Tuesday, Jeffrey’s younger brother Mark said that Republicans under the Trump administration were “scrubbing” or “sanitising” the Epstein files to remove Republican names before release. Mark expressed deep scepticism, claiming that the Trump reversal happened only because incriminating Republican references were being edited out.

“I’ve been recently told, the reason they’re going to be releasing the files and the reason for the flip is that they’re sabotaging these files... they’re scrubbing the files to take Republican names out.”

“The reason they’re gonna be releasing these things, the reason for the flip is that they’re sanitising these files,” Mark told the interviewer.

Where are the Epstein files being ‘scrubbed’?

In Mark Epstein’s telling, there is a facility in Winchester, Virginia where he said “they’re scrubbing the files to take Republican names out of it. That’s what I was told by a pretty good source.”

Mark cited this unnamed “pretty good source” for the claim about a Virginia facility handling the edits.

The younger Epstein also reiterated suspicions of broader cover-ups, allegedly involving FBI officials regarding Jeffrey’s death, although he did not provide evidence. Mark also alleged that his brother had “dirt” on Trump from 2016, without providing any specifics.

Mark’s claims fuelled further speculation, but there is no corroborating evidence from official sources to back up his words.

Epstein files: Will victims ever get closure?

Trump, while indicating he would sign the bill, had insisted that Republicans have “nothing to hide.” But will we see anything new, or will the Epstein files be yet another hogwash?

Either way, it will decide whether Epstein’s dozens of child sexual abuse and trafficking victims will get justice and closure.