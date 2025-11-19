/Marjorie Taylor Greene's EXPLOSIVE threat on Epstein Files: 'If those names reach me, I will read them on...'

While celebrating the House vote to release the Epstein files, Marjorie Taylor Greene made a new explosive threat. The MAGA Republican representative from Georgia said that if victims or investigators give her names linked to Jeffrey Epstein, she will read them aloud on the House floor. The warning landed like a grenade inside the Republican Party, still reeling from its internal feud over the issue revolving around Jeffrey Epstein. The House of Representatives on Tuesday (Nov 18) passed legislation to release the files from the case dealing with the late paedophile financier’s links with the rich and the powerful and their involvement in his sex trafficking operations. Since Trump started his second term in January, the ghost of Epstein – who reportedly died by suicide while awaiting trial in a New York prison – has been haunting Trump.

Epstein files: The vote and the MGT threat

The House passed a bill requiring the release of all unclassified federal files tied to Epstein’s sex-trafficking network, and the Senate has decided to move it to President Donald Trump to sign it into law. The documents allegedly cover Epstein’s ties to powerful figures and institutions. Greene marked the moment with the line that has defined her crusade: “Every document, every truth, every name. And if those names reach me, I will read them on the House floor.”

Speaking at a press event with Epstein survivors after the House vote, Greene said: “Let me tell you what a traitor is. A traitor is an American that serves foreign countries and themselves. A patriot is an American that serves the United States of America, and Americans like the women standing behind me.”

Greene said she is not afraid, since congressional immunity would protect her words on the floor. She said she wants to give Epstein victims a voice that the government had denied.

Trump's escalating conflict with MAGA Republicans and MGT

She said Trump’s handling of the Epstein files was “one of the most destructive things” for the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement she once helped build.

Greene, popularly called MGT, has been at odds with Trump ever since the Epstein file row broke. At an earlier “Stand With Survivors” event, she had made the same threat to reveal the names allegedly involved in the Epstein sex-trafficking operations. “Give me a list... I’ll say every damn name,” she said at the time.

The House vote came after days of Greene’s public feud with President Donald Trump, whom she supported for re-election in 2024. Trump had withdrawn his endorsement for her, calling the Georgia Republican “wacky” and a “traitor.” As Trump accused her of stirring chaos, Greene fired back, saying he aimed to intimidate Republicans ahead of the vote.

On 14 November, she took to X, writing: “President Trump just attacked me and lied about me... And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next week’s vote to release the Epstein files.”

Terming his alleged resistance to releasing the Epstein files as “astonishing,” Greene alleged the President was fighting to stop full disclosure.

MGT defends Epstein victims, but says Trump personally didn’t do anything wrong

Greene was quick to point out that Epstein survivors had told her that Trump personally did nothing wrong. She maintained that her battle was not against Trump personally but against a system that “works harder to protect elites than victims.”

“Their voices should be the loudest, and I’m listening to them,” she said.

What comes next in the Epstein files?

The bill now forces further disclosures, if and when Trump signs it into law. Greene’s threat to read names has raised the stakes for Trump and Republicans. If she follows through on her threat, it may decide how far this political rupture spreads and who gets caught in its blaze.