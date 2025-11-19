/When will Trump sign the bill to release Epstein files? Here's what we know

In an overwhelming majority, the US Congress voted to force the release of Justice Department files on the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The House of Representatives passed the measure with a vote of 427-1, sending a resolution to the Republican-majority Senate, which swiftly approved it. The bill now heads to Trump's desk for his signature. But the main question remains: When will Trump sign the bill?

Just a day ago, Trump, in a major U-turn, said that he would be willing to sign a bill forcing the Department of Justice to release the Epstein files. The president added that he did not want the focus on Epstein to "detract from the great success" of the Republican party. "I'm all for it," he said as he took reporter questions during an event in the Oval Office. Reuters has quoted an unnamed senior White House official saying that Trump will indeed sign the bill when it reaches his desk. As of now, the White House has not informed the White House Press Pool about the signing event at the Oval Office. This story will be updated when the official announcement from the White House comes.

Despite his changed position on the bill, Trump rebuked a reporter as "terrible person" and said the television network the journalist works for should have its license revoked because they keep asking about the Epstein Files. While hosting a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump said, "I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. I threw him out of my club many years ago because I thought he was a sick pervert." Reuters reported that the fight over the Epstein papers has taken a toll on Trump's public approval, which fell to its lowest point this year in a poll concluded on Monday.

Can Trump not sign a bill even when Congress approves?

According to US law, a President can refuse to sign a bill even after Congress approves it. This is called a veto, where the President returns the bill to Congress with reasons for rejection. Alternatively, a pocket veto can occur if the President takes no action within 10 days and Congress has adjourned. However, Congress can override a veto if two-thirds of both the House and Senate vote in favour, forcing the bill to become law without the President’s approval.

What are the Epstein Files?