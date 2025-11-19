/Who is Stacey Plaskett and why is the GOP trying to censure her over Epstein links?

The Jeffrey Epstein files saga took an interesting turn on Tuesday (Nov 18) with the GOP-led Freedom Caucus trying to censure Democratic Rep Stacey Plaskett over her links, past interactions with the disgraced financier. The motion failed by a single vote, 213 to 214, but it landed only hours after the House voted unanimously to force the full release of the long-withheld Epstein records. So, who is Stacey Plaskett, and how is she linked to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein? Here's all you need to know.

Who is Stacey Plaskett?

Plaskett represents the US Virgin Islands as a non-voting delegate. That territory includes Little St James, the private island Epstein owned and used for years before his 2019 arrest. Because of that, she dealt with Epstein’s presence in the territory long before his crimes became global news.

Why did the GOP try to censure her?

Republicans, as per reports, seized on newly released emails that appeared to show Plaskett exchanging messages with Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing. The Washington Post reported that the timing of the texts and their content matched what was happening in the hearing room that day. Plaskett’s office did not deny the exchange. Instead, her spokesperson said she was just responding to "partisan vitriol". They said that Plaskett received a flood of messages from staff, constituents, and members of the public while she questioned witnesses, and Epstein's messages were just part of that mix.

"During the hearing, Congresswoman Plaskett received texts from staff, constituents and the public at large offering advice, support and in some cases partisan vitriol, including from Epstein," her spokesperson told CNN. They added that as a former prosecutor, she welcomes information that "helps her get at the truth and took on the GOP that was trying to bury the truth".

The emails released by the House Oversight Committee show what look like multiple back-and-forth exchanges between Epstein and a contact identified as Plaskett.

The Washington Post reported that the messages were consistent with the corresponding Congressional hearing in 2019. Some of the emails also suggest she visited Epstein’s residence more than once while seeking campaign donations, though those claims remain unverified in the official record.