/When will Epstein files be released? 5 BIG obstacles that could delay its release

There’s no confirmed date for the Epstein files’ release, as several hurdles could slow the process. Privacy protections, sensitive law-enforcement details, ongoing investigations, Trump-ordered probes, and potential legal challenges may all delay when — or how much — the public finally sees
Putting pressure on Trump, the US Congress has decisively cleared a bill mandating the disclosure of unclassified Jeffrey Epstein records, and it now awaits President Donald Trump’s sign-off at the White House
Reuters has quoted an unnamed senior White House official saying that Trump will indeed sign the bill when it reaches his desk. As of now, the White House has not informed the White House Press Pool about the signing event at the Oval Office.
Any US president can refuse to sign a bill even after Congress approves it. This is called a veto, where the President returns the bill to Congress with reasons for rejection.
Even if President Trump signs the bill, there is no set date for the Epstein files to be released. Though the US House has voted in majority to release the bill, and Senate has sent the bill to Trump's desk, obstacles exist.