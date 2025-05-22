Elon Musk have returned to the Oval Office for the diplomatic showdown between the US President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa amid reports of him scaling back from the earlier prominent role.

Even though he was silent, his presence during the visit of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attracted significant attention from social media. The lights were dimmed in the Oval Office, as President Trump played videos of the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, shouting, “ Shoot the Boer, Shoot the farmer”

Musk himself, being of White Afrikan descent, feels strongly about the issue. Elon Musk was staring at Cyril Ramaphosa intensely while President Trump was showing videos and photos of White Genocide.

Users on social media platforms were quick to point out "I KID YOU NOT, Elon Musk is literally staring at the South African President like he wants to fight him."

'Holy smokes. Elon Musk is staring straight into the soul of South Africa’s president,' wrote MAGA influencer Benny Johnson.

Musk had been sporadically sharing on Social Media posts about the plight of White Afrikaners. He had recently shared in an interview where he accused Ramaphosa of “racist laws” which were preventing him from operating his satellite service. Musk said this was because he was not black.

Musk shared a video on March 8 and May 13 on the social media platform X with white crosses representing the burial sites of the white farmers. They were from the protest video filmed near Normandien, South Africa, against the murder of a White Afrikan farmer couple, Glen and Vida Rafferty. However, protesters implied that the gathering was about all the farmer murders happening in the region, not just White Afrikaners.

Ramaphosa said videos were not representative of the state policy of South Africa. Crime is present without racial boundaries in South Africa, but not specifically targeted at White Afrikaners.

"There is criminality in our country," he said. "People who do get killed unfortunately, through criminal activity, are not only White people. Majority of them are Black people."