Election 2022: After a challenging year, Kazakhstan holds presidential elections, Tokayev expected to win

After months of violent turmoil in Kazakhstan, the country is all set to hit its presidential election on Sunday (November 21) anticipating to strengthen of the current leader, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

After a January conflict which Tokayev described as a coup attempt claimed lives of nearly 238 people, the former diplomat was able to take over Nazarbayev, the only ruler since the end of the Soviet Union. Tokayev was known to be a hand-picked successor of Nazarbayev, but both parted ways in 2019.

This time, Tokayev, 69 is expected to receive a majority, the same as his predecessor Nazarbayev who developed a power base for him over the course of five straight terms if he wins the next election. Nazarbayev chose to quit after the January conflict. The conflict was brought down after asking for help from Russia.

Soon after he left, the current leader, Tokayev changed the name of the country's capital "Nur-Sultan" in Nazarbayev's honour back to Astana.

Currently, economic and capital development has been hampered and has contributed to the country's 14-year high inflation rate.

Promising to better the economic situation, the former foreign minister and UN deputy secretary general Tokayev has pledged to eliminate corruption and redistribute wealth more fairly in order to reduce economic inequality.

This time there are six candidates running for the presidential elections. However, as per polls, none of the five candidates are expected to receive double digits votes. The preliminary election results are expected to be released on Monday (November 21).

