Rent rising, hotels all booked; Kazakhstan struggles to accommodate Russians escaping partial mobilisation

Since the declaration of a partial mobilisation to fight in Ukraine, Russia's neighbouring countries have been witnessing an influx of thousands of Russian men to escape the situation of fighting in the war.

Both Georgia and Kazakhstan reported on Tuesday that tens of thousands of Russians had fled into their countries.

Also read | Trying to escape mobilisation, Russians pay $27,000 for seats on private planes out of country

The Almaty government currently has no plans to close its borders, despite reports that Kazakhstan is struggling to provide shelter to tens of thousands of Russians. However, the president earlier that day said that his country would provide "care and safety" to the Russians. To enter Kazakhstan, Russians do not need any visas, only Russian identity documents, Reuters reported.

The nation, which has a sizable ethnic Russian population, also has widespread use of the Russian language. However, after the arrival of such unexpected numbers of Russians, the country has felt a strain.

Watch | WION Fineprint | Russia admits to mistakes during mobilisation

Kazakhstan's authorities earlier stated that nearly one hundred thousand have crossed the border. The rent has risen, and hotels and hostels are fully occupied.

Seeing this, President Kassym-Komart Tokayev urged patience and tolerance. His government has been opposing Moscow's special operations in Ukraine. Furthermore, the president also stated that with so many Russians crossing the border, his government will initiate talks with Moscow over the issue.

Also read | Kazakhstan to ensure safety of Russians fleeing military draft, says president

The interior ministry at the same time released a proposal to amend the immigration laws for Russians without a passport to stay for three months.

People in Kazakhstan have already been demanding to close the borders or restrict Russian immigration, while others have been gathering at places to volunteer for the immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE