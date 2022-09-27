Kazakhstan to ensure safety of Russians fleeing military draft, says president

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Tuesday that his country will provide “care and safety” to the individuals fleeing Russia to avoid military call-up. A number of people are trying to leave Russia after President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilisation.

"Recently we've had many people from Russia coming here," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies. "Most of them are forced to leave because of the hopeless situation. We must take care of them and ensure their safety."

Earlier, the Kazakh government also made it clear that they will not recognise the referendums being held in the Russian occupied regions of Ukraine with the intention to complete the annexation.

"As for the holding of referendums ... Kazakhstan proceeds from the principles of territorial integrity of states, their sovereign equivalence and peaceful coexistence," said ministry spokesman.

Kazakhstan has once again extended their support to Ukraine in the ongoing conflict.

"We reconfirm our readiness to provide all possible assistance to the establishment of political dialogue. At the same time, our country believes that maintaining stability at either regional or global level is the most important goal," Smadiyarov said according to Astana Times.

Nearly four million people from the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, and the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, are voting in referendums right now. The British Ministry of Defence said that there is a chance that Putin can soon officially recognise the annexation.

"Russia's leaders almost certainly hope that any accession announcement will be seen as a vindication of the special military operation and will consolidate patriotic support for the conflict," it said.