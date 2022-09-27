LIVE | World leaders gather for Shinzo Abe’s funeral

A woman holds a farewell message for late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, outside the Zojoji temple where the funeral of Abe, will be held in Tokyo. Photograph: Reuters
Japan is all set to bid farewell to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with a state funeral that has caused a massive controversy around the country. Abe was assassinated during a campaign rally on July 8 and his death has revealed a deep connection between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Unification Church – a issue that has led to widespread protests in Japan.
Sep 27, 2022, 09:54 AM (IST)
The funeral ceremony will begin at 2 pm local time (10:30 am IST). People have been leaving floral arrangements and other condolences at designated stands since morning. Up to 1,000 soldiers will take part in ceremonial responsibilities. To honour Abe, a military honour guard will salute him with 19 empty cannon shots.
Sep 27, 2022, 09:51 AM (IST)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo. Albanese told Kishida that it was "important" for Australia to express its condolences to Japan in the wake of the passing of Abe, well-known for his role in creating the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad).
Sep 27, 2022, 09:35 AM (IST)
PM @narendramodi met Japanese PM @kishida230 & extended his deepest condolences on the untimely demise of former PM Shinzo Abe.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 27, 2022
Also had a useful exchange on further enhancing bilateral relations and working together towards realization of a free, open & inclusive IndoPacific. pic.twitter.com/BMsTYnQLW6
Sep 27, 2022, 09:31 AM (IST)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and expressed his 'deepest condolences' on ahead of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral on Tuesday (September 27).
Japan will honour on Tuesday its assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a polarising figure who dominated modern-day politics as its longest-serving leader.