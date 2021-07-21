Either get vaccinated or take weekly Covid tests, orders New York Mayor

Starting from August 2, all public health workers will have to compulsorily get vaccinated against coronavirus or take a weekly Covid test, Mayor announced on Wednesday.

The decision has been taken after authorities observed an alarming increase in new coronavirus infections in the city.

"This is the first step — everyone should do this now to save lives," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "If we don't see vaccination numbers go up fast enough, if we don't see progress against the variant, we are going to consider a range of options."

The order will apply to nearly 30,000 employees of the city’s 11 public hospitals and will be brought into place from August 2.

As of now, 58 per cent of the population of New York City has been vaccinated with the first dose against coronavirus. The Mayor believes he is confident that the majority of the public health workers will choose to get vaccinated instead of opting for weekly Covid tests.

"I don't have a doubt in my mind this is going to move people towards vaccination," Bill de Blasio said.