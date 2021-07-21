WHO Chief Dr Tedros backs Tokyo games amid pandemic

Jul 21, 2021, 02:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Head of the WHO Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has backed the staging of the Tokyo Olympics. She told International Olympic Committee (IOC) members that the Games should go ahead to show what can be done with the correct COVID safeguards.
