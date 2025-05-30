Long-lost structures for the dead buried for over 3,000 years discovered in Egypt

Egypt is hiding several mysteries even today. A team of archaeologists has uncovered three tombs that have remained a secret for over 3,000 years. The discovery was made in the archaeological site of Dra Abu el-Naga on the Luxor West Bank. The timeline puts the tombs at a much earlier time than even Jesus Christ, who walked the Earth nearly 2,029 years ago.

The discovery of the tombs was announced by Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. Archaeologists even know the names of the people the tombs belong to. The tombs date back to the New Kingdom period, when three dynasties ruled from 1550-1070 BC.

Dra Abu el-Naga is located near the Valley of the Kings, and acted as the burial site of officials in top posts, supervisors and journalists. The three tombs do not belong to any royal figures, according to the inscriptions found inside them.

One of the tombs is of a man named Amum-em-Ipet and dates back to the 19th or 20th dynasties, also known as the Ramesside period. Based on the artefacts and other findings, he was likely a worker at the temple or estate of Amun, an ancient Egyptian god of the air and fertility. However, this tomb was found in shambles, most likely destroyed by someone. It has a small courtyard, an entrance and a square hall.

The other two tombs are from the 18th Dynasty. One of them belongs to a man named Baki, who was supposedly a supervisor of a grain silo. It also has a courtyard, an entrance and another long courtyard.

The third tomb is of a man named S. Experts say that based on the findings, he did multiple jobs and was a supervisor at the Temple of Amun, a writer, and the mayor of the northern oases.

Researchers will now work to uncover more secrets about the tombs and their owners. They said in a statement, "Completion of the excavation and cleaning works [will] get to know the owners of these graves more deeply."

Later, information about the graves will be scientifically published in a research paper.

Mystery structures discovered under three pyramids - Khufu, Khafre and Menkaure - in the Giza complex

Egypt is known for its pyramids. Recently, two scientists announced that they had discovered secret structures under three pyramids. The entire city spans more than 6,500 feet, and is 10 times larger than the pyramids.

Two researchers from Italy and Scotland said that their readings suggest the presence of eight vertical cylinder-shaped structures extending more than 2,100 feet below the pyramid, besides more unknown structures 4,000 feet deeper.

Another discovery earlier this year solved "a great mystery of ancient Egypt." The tomb of King Thutmose II, the pharaoh of Egypt's 18th dynasty, was discovered. He ruled Egypt nearly 3,500 years ago.