Last month, a pair of Italian scientists claimed that the pyramids of Egypt are hiding a massive city under them. They used a technology similar to sonar radar to peer beneath the 4,500-year-old structures. According to their study, eight vertical cylinder-shaped structures extending more than 2,100 feet are located below the Khafre Pyramid.

The paper is yet to be peer-reviewed or published in a scientific journal. But the sensational claim has spiralled, with several experts weighing in on the possibility of such a structure. Some of them think that a civilisation existed before the ancient Egyptians.

It is believed to have been extremely advanced and supposedly passed on its knowledge to the later Egyptians. But there have been no signs or imprints of this civilisation. According to a theory proposed by historian Graham Hancock, a global catastrophe killed its people, triggering floods that washed away all signs of their existence.

This destruction, he says, was most likely caused by a comet around 12,800 years ago. His claim has now been backed by a geologist who cites evidence to prove that the floods did happen and were triggered by a cosmic collision.

A group of people mysteriously vanished in North America

Dr James Kennett, a geologist at the University of California, Santa Barbara, told Mail Online that 12,800 years ago, a group of people, known as the Clovis, vanished from North America, and there is proof that a certain population shrivelled. This is around the same time the comet is believed to have struck Earth.

He believes the comet could have caused similar destruction in Egypt as well, although he doesn't have proof to back it up. However, he states that about 1,000 miles from Giza, in Abu Hureyra in Syria, there is compelling evidence.

Egyptian mythology mentions the "Eldest Ones"

Egyptian mythology also talks about a civilisation that was wiped off the face of the Earth because of a flood. Andrew Collins, a researcher of prehistoric civilisations, points to hieroglyphs on the walls of a temple 780 miles south of Giza. According to him, the inscription states that a massive flood killed a mysterious civilisation known as the "Eldest Ones."

Known as the Edfu Building Texts, the inscriptions state that an "enemy serpent" plunged the world into darkness, triggered a great flood and killed a "sacred domain" in the Giza region.

However, mainstream Egyptologists don't agree with Collins and believe that the inscriptions were merely symbolic.

Meanwhile, Collins believed that the history of humankind is missing some chapters. He points to ancient cultures like the Gravettian peoples of Russia who stitched their clothes and built rectilinear structures. Collins thinks something has to have preceded them, someone who passed on technical, engineering and other knowledge to them.