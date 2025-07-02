Ebay removes accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann's belongings from sale

Why is it important?

Gilgo Beach serial killer was in the news in 2023, during his arrest for the charges of murdering seven women between 1993 to 2010. He did not plead guilty to the charges. His wife filed for divorce following his arrest. The separation was finalised in March 2025. A documentary was made on the Gilgo Beach Murders by Peacock, ‘The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets’. A trial has not been conducted for Rex, his wife, in the documentary, says that ‘I would need to hear it from Rex, face-to-face, for me to believe he killed these girls’. A date for the trial has not been fixed yet. But until convicted, it can not be concluded that he was guilty. Reportedly, Rex's wife, Asa Ellerup, is suffering from cancer and has children to support. This incident raises an ethical conundrum: how is it legal to make documentaries on murder, but it is frowned upon if the family tries to sell murderabilia? If the show doesn't glorify violence, how does selling items related to the accused does it.