Published: May 15, 2025, 14:17 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 14:17 IST

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hits Turkey on Thursday (May 15), ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit.

The tremor was felt at 14km northeast of Kulu. There are no immediate reports of casualties or injuries, according to Iran-based Mehr news agency.

Locals shared visuals on social media as the earthquake hit the country.

This comes after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area near Fry, Greece, on Wednesday morning. The quake occurred at 1:51 a.m. local time at a depth of 78 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Tremors were also felt in Cairo, Egypt, Israel, Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan.

Last month also, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit the coast of Istanbul, which led to panic among locals in the Turkish metropolis.

The quake occurred in the Sea of Marmara close to Silivri, which lies around 70 kilometers (40 miles) to the west of the city, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).

There was no loss of life reported, however, 151 people were injured after “jumping from heights due to panic.”

Turkey’s interior minister, Ali Yerlikaya, said the quake lasted a total of 13 seconds at a depth of seven kilometers, with 51 aftershocks recorded so far, the largest of which was of 5.9 magnitude.

A few hours back, Ukrainian President Zelensky arrived in Turkey, along with other senior government officials, for peace talks with Russia.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin was not part of the Moscow delegation, which further triggered criticism from Western officials that Russia isn't serious about the peace effort.

Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Putin, will be leading the Russian team, along with three other senior officials, the Kremlin said.