Nepal's northwestern Dolpa district was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 early on Sunday. The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre confirmed.

No reports on damage, or casualties have been reported so far. The tremor, with its epicentre at Kanjiroba in Dolpa, was recorded at 3.06 AM local time, according to the centre.

On Friday (Apr 25), Nepal had commemorated the 10th memorial day of Gorkha earthquake. The 7.6 magnitude quake had claimed lives of 9,079. It had damaged over 800,000 private houses, 1,500 cultural heritages across the across the country.