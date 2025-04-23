An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 jolted Istanbul, Turkey on Wednesday (April 23), according to Turkey's emergency management agency.

However, there are no immediate reports of any damage or any reported injuries.

Further, the United States Geological Survey also confirmed the earthquake's magnitude as 6.2 at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

Its epicentre was some 40 km southwest of Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 12:49 (0949 GMT) was in the area of Silivri, some 80 km (50 miles) to the west of Istanbul. It was at a depth of 6.92 km (4.3 miles), AFAD said.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.2 - 21 km SE of Marmara Ereğlisi, Turkey https://t.co/oFIAxnj4yx — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) April 23, 2025

Reportedly, several neighbouring regions also felt the tremors.

Some of the hospitals reported that many patients were admitted due to anxiety and panic as the earthquake rattled the region, making people anxious and worried.

People began leaving the buildings as soon as the earthquake hit and shook the city.

One person is injured as he jumped off a balcony to save himself during the quake, Broadcaster TGRT reported.

Moreover, AFAD warned people in the region against entering damaged buildings.

Turkey is traversed by two major fault lines, which makes earthquakes a common occurrence in the region.

Earlier in 2023, a magnitude of 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey, followed by another powerful tremor hours later.

It led to massive destruction in 11 southern and southeastern Turkish provinces, which took the lives of over 53,000 people.

Moreover, 6,000 people were killed in the northern regions of neighbouring Syria.

