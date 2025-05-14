Published: May 14, 2025, 05:49 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 05:49 IST

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 rocked Tonga on Wednesday (May 14), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, striking off the country's eastern coast.

The quake hit at a depth of 243 kilometres struck at around 5:15 PM local time, it was around 137 kilometres from the closest town of Neiafu.

The region is prone to earthquakes due to its low-lying archipelago which home to around 100,000 people and straddles the seismic Ring of Fire. The Ring of Fire is an arc of intense tectonic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

This is a developing story, more to follow